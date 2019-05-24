Fire officials battled a fire at Heron Lakes Country Club Friday evening. The building is a total loss.
Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse said firefighters arrived on the scene around 7 Friday evening. He said it took about an hour to get the fire under control.
Firefighter were able to keep the blaze contained to one building. The building housed the country club's golf carts.
The country club is located at 3851 Government Blvd. Fire officials said the fire started inside of the building.
There are no reported injuries.
