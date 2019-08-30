Officials in Jackson County, Miss. arrested 28-year-old Clinton Haas Pierce of Lucedale in connection with an armed carjacking.
Officials say Frances Elizabeth McCoy was also charged in the case.
The crime occurred in the Wade community on August 17.
