SEMMES, Ala. (WALA)-- 20-year-old Warren Burrell and 18-year-old Dentzes Burrell are both charged with felony murder.
The brothers are accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old college student after what deputies say was a drug deal gone bad at one of the suspects homes on Fernwood Loop in Semmes.
Both brothers have a history of violent crimes.
They were already out on bond for a burglary and robbery when deputies say they tried to rob 19-year-old Langston Nicholson and another person he was with.
"When they stopped to meet with them the two suspects came up to the side of the car, attempted to rob them, but when the victim attempted to drive away he was shot," said Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
It's a case that investigators worked all day considering there was no obvious crime scene.
Deputies responded to the neighborhood on Fernwood Loop around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday after multiple calls for gunshots heard in the area.
When they got there there were no signs of a shooting until 15 minutes later when Nicholson was taken to providence hospital where he died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.