MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The search for developers to repurpose the 22 acres of the aging Mobile Civic Center is now down to two.
The two companies are Stirling Properties and The Cordish Companies, which has developed an entertainment, retail, and office district in Louisville, Kentucky
Those two teams will present their plans to a city committee and the committee will then pass its recommendation to the Mobile City Council. The decision could come as early as July.
FOX10 News will keep you updated as we learn more.
