Fort Morgan, Ala. (WALA) The Coast Guard reports that there is currently an active search off of Fort Morgan.
According to the Coast Guard and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency three crew members were on a 50 foot shrimp boat named “The Chief” which capsized around 4:00 a.m. this morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile says the accident happened about five miles from the entrance of Mobile Bay.
The captain of the vessel, Mr. Woody Jones of Bon Secour, was recovered at the Sand Island lighthouse by another shrimp boat and crew. The other two crew members are missing. Their names are not being released yet.
The USCG is searching the area with a 45 foot patrol boat, a fixed wing aircraft, and a helicopter along with patrol boats from ALEA’s Marine Patrol and the Alabama Marine Resources Division. Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department, Bon Secour Volunteer Fire Department, Daphne Search and Rescue, and Orange Beach Fire/Rescue are also searching the area and providing divers to clear the hull of the capsized vessel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.