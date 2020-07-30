BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers were called to two deadly crashes in Baldwin County Thursday night.
Investigators said a single car wreck happened on County Road 54 near Newport Lane in Silverhill just after 8 p.m. One person was killed in the accident.
The other crash involved a motorcycle and another car on Highway 31 near Reed Lane just south of Bay Minette. It also left one dead.
No names have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.