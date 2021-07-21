WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Two Walton County men are facing charges for sexual acts against children trusted in their care after separate investigations by Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Ian Smith, 19, is charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a 12-year-old victim and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Charges stem from a mother who contacted WCSO after she discovered written entries in her daughter’s journal regarding the abuse.

Investigators discovered the abuse started when Smith was asked to look after the victim and spanned several months.

According to WCSO, Jacob Ramirez, 32, faces capital charges after an investigation found he had been molesting three separate victims between the ages of seven and 12. He is charged with three felony counts of sexual battery of a person less than 12 years old.

Both men received a $1 million bond at first appearance.