PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Two men drowned in the northern Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Delta churned up the surf, causing strong rip currents.
Damage reports from the National Weather Service say a 49-year-old man got caught in a rip current and drowned about five miles east of Pensacola Beach on Friday. Another report from Destin, says a 19-year-old man drowned after also being pulled out by a rip current Saturday.
There identities have not been released but the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office reports the 19-year-old was visiting from Illinois.
Until the rough surf and rip tides subside, lifeguards warn against going in the water.
