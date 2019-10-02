Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate a tragic bicycle – van collision from Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019. It’s the second time a bicyclist has been killed in the last two months in Baldwin County, raising concerns from those in the bicycling community.
Yesterday’s crash happened near Silverhill on County Road 54 shortly after 7:00 a.m. State Troopers said 51-year-old Luis Ramirez Basilio was killed when he was hit from behind. The driver of the Dodge Caravan involved in the crash has not been charged.
“We will do a complete investigation and give those results to the District Attorney’s Office and they’ll decide whether or not they want to go to the Grand Jury or do anything further with the case,” said Lt. Joe Piggott with Alabama State Troopers.
This case and another from early August have some close similarities. Both happened on narrow county roads. Both cyclists were hit from behind and both collisions happened when the motorists were driving into the sun.
Phil Hooper owns The Bike Shop in Daphne and Foley. He started getting calls right after the accidents from other concerned riders.
“We try to promote as much safety as we can with nice, bright, flashing headlights and taillights on the bike and high-visibility, reflective clothing so that there is that much less chance of something like this happening, but accidents just do happen,” Hooper said.
New technology offers bicyclist even more tools. One example is a taillight with radar. It wirelessly transmits to a handlebar display how many cars are approaching and at what speed. Riders hope that as more people turn to the sport for recreation, more emphasis will be put on safety education and awareness.
“Motorists are going to be aware of their driving laws, but don’t necessarily know what’s involved or required of cyclists and I think that’s where the education needs to come into play, so the motorists understand what rights the cyclists have and that the cyclist also have their own rules they need to follow as well,” Hooper explained.
State law affords bicycles the same rights to the road as vehicles. Drivers may pass when it’s safe to do so and must give at least three feet of clearance. When riding at night, bicyclist are required to use a headlight and a rear reflector or taillight.
