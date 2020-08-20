It's 2020, would you expect any different?
Since satellite-imagery, we have not seen two tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. According to researchers at Colorado State University, the previous years this did happen were in 1933 and 1959.
Tropical Depression 13 and Tropical Depression 14, are looking to change that, however.
As we monitor what is soon-to-be "Laura" and "Marco", both of these systems are expected to reach the Gulf together by Tuesday.
Current tracks have TD13 strengthening to a category 1 hurricane, and TD14 staying at the threshold of tropical storm strength. However, that could change.
And if it does - never in recorded history have we seen two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.
Make sure to stay posted to FOX10 News for the latest developments on both of these systems.
