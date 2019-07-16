CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Citronelle Fire & Rescue is advising motorists to avoid U.S. 45 in north Mobile County after a major accident that killed two people.
According to the fire department, multiple agencies are on the scene of an accident involving a log truck and another vehicle on Highway 45 in Citronelle near Pecan Ridge and Roberts Lane.
According to ALEA, a fully loaded log truck traveling southbound and a vehicle traveling northbound collided shutting down the road in both directions.
Both drivers were killed in the crash. While authorities are not releasing the names of the deceased, the family of one of the victims identified the driver of the truck as Gene Washington.
Washington's fiancee, Kristi Cole spoke with FOX 10 News while on the scene of the accident.
"I've never felt no pain like this in my life. my heart is just broke in two. that was my everything," Cole said. "Everybody knows Gene Washington as "High Roller" in that big truck. He didn't meet a stranger. He was one of the kindest hearted people you'll ever meet in your life. Always making people laugh, always happy."
The road was shutdown to traffic for several hours.
Officials say the the log truck hit a pine tree, the logs shifted and hit a power line causing a bit of a fire at the utility pole. Alabama Power workers were on the scene to repair the power line.
