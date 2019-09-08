MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed Sunday morning after the car they were in crashed while trying to get away from deputies.
According to Lori Myles with the sheriff's office, the chase started on Old Pascagoula Road. Deputies were called to the area to respond to a burglary.
When investigators arrived at the scene, they saw the two suspects driving away in a white car. The driver refused to stop and sped away from deputies.
The vehicle crossed the state line and the driver ended up crashing in Jackson County, Mississippi. Investigators said the car flipped and one of the suspects was ejected from the vehicle. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Herbert Bernard Green, Jr. The passenger has not been identified.
Investigators said the white car fits the description of a vehicle that has been used in previous burglaries to Dollar General and Family Dollar Stores.
