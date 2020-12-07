MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police arrested two men accused of killing a 26-year-old on Phillips Street in Mobile.
Officers arrived on the scene around 2:11 p.m. Sunday and found Antonio Rowe dead from several gunshot wounds.
On Monday, detectives arrested George Green Jr., 24, and Nathaniel Henderson Jr., 22, on murder charges. Investigators have not released any other details about the case.
