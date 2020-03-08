DESTIN Fla, (WALA) According to Okaloosa County Sheriff's office two men and their dog survived a plane crash around 10 a.m. Sunday.
In a Facebook post the OCSO said. "Amazingly two men and their yellow Labrador retriever came out of this situation without a scratch when their small plane reportedly had engine problems and landed in a tree short of the runway at the Destin Airport shortly after 10 am this morning. The crash is off airport property on Planet Drive. The FAA and NTSB have been notified and will be handling the investigation."
