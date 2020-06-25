MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers said they arrested two men after they bailed out of a car spotted driving 124 mph on I-10 in Mobile County.
According to investigators, the Volvo X80 was clocked on I-10 eastbound near the Mississippi state line. Troopers said they spiked the tires of the car after the driver refused to stop.
The car ended up in the median near the Grand Bay exit and two men got out and started running. They were quickly taken into custody.
Troopers identified the driver as 26-year-old Chris James John Allen Carter. He's charged with attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The passenger is identified as 28-year-old Matthew Shows. He was arrested on charges of attempting to elude, and possession of a controlled substance.
