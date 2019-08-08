MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two men are in custody after investigators said they fired shots at Mobile police officers Thursday evening.
Both of the men were wounded when the officers returned fire.
The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on South Ann Street. Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said narcotics officers were in the area when they spotted the two suspects. According to the police chief, the men opened fire as the officers approached them.
The officers returned fire and hit both of the suspects. No officers were hurt during the exchange of gunfire and no bystanders were injured by stray bullets.
One suspect, a 20-year-old male whose name has not been released, was knocked to the ground after he was wounded. He was rushed to University Hospital and Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said the man is expected to survive.
The other suspect, identified as 21-year-old Johnny Vail, ran into a home in the RV Taylor community and refused to come out. The Mobile Police Department's SWAT team was called and officers surrounded the building. Vail gave up around 7:15 p.m. and was loaded into an ambulance. Barber said Vail had a single gunshot wound on the left side of his body. He is also expected to recover.
Barber said he expects both suspects to be charged with attempted murder.
According to Chief Battiste, Vail is no stranger to police.
Vail was arrested December 27, 2015, in connection to the movie theater shooting in West Mobile where four people were injured.
Barber said the case will be investigated by MPD Internal Affairs as that is the policy any time there is an officer-involved shooting. The details will then be turned over to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.
