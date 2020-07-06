MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers released the names of two men killed in a crash on Interstate 10 on Sunday.
According to investigators, 31-year-old Richard Douglas Henderson Jr. of Daphne was driving east on I-10 in Mobile County when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. Both Henderson and a passenger in the car, identified as Christopher James Lambeth, 31, were killed in the wreck.
The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday about 9 miles east of the Alabama-Mississippi state line.
Troopers have not determined what caused the vehicle to leave the road.
