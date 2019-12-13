BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA)-- Imagine walking out of a store to your car only to find that it's gone!
That happened to a shopper in Bay Minette.
Bay Minette police say Henry Martin Honeycutt and James Fred Hillburn are suspected of stealing a car parked outside the Circle K convenience store off highway 31 Thursday.
The owner of the car told officers they were inside shopping Thursday when they came out to an empty parking space.
Officers identified Honeycutt and Hillburn through surveillance video at the convenience store.
While officers were there they got word the stolen car crashed out in the Stapleton area near Highway 59 and Vinson Lane
Witnesses told investigators they saw two men running from the car after the crash.
Shortly after officers found a concrete truck in a ditch not too far away.
They believe the duo tried, unsuccessfully, making it their get-away vehicle.
Honeycutt was later found and arrested at the Stapleton Shell gas station off of Highway 59 and charged with motor vehicle theft.
Officers say both Hillburn and Honeycutt have extensive theft and drug related criminal histories.
As of Friday night Honeycutt was in jail on no bond and police have issued warrants for Hillburns arrest.
Anyone who knows where Hillburn is should call the Bay Minette Police Department at 251-580-2559 or email tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.
