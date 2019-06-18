SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men responsible for a robbery early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 2 a.m. at the Circle K on Moffett Road at Schillinger Road in Semmes.
Surveillance video shows the two men enter the store and hold up the clerk. One of the men was armed and held the gun on the clerk while demanding cash from the register.
The men fled the scene in a black or dark blue truck or SUV. They were last seen heading north on Schillinger Road.
Anyone with additional information about this crime, or anyone who can identify either of these two in the video is asked to call 251-574-8633. You can also send anonymous tips to deputies at mobileso.com/crimetips/
