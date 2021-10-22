PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) – A total of five people are now facing charges in connection to the cold-blooded murder of Ladarius Clardy after two more suspects booked today.

Timothy Knight Jr., 20, and Terrell Parker Jr., 23, were arrested late Friday afternoon on charges of principal first- degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and one count of attempted murder.

Clardy was gunned down just after midnight July 1 at the intersection of Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue in Pensacola. Police said more than 50 rounds were fired into his car as he was driving.

Investigators say the suspects thought they were shooting someone else.