MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A witness said two people were hurt when they hit a dock while tubing on Dog River.
Emergency crews were called to Venetia Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.
The witness said one of the victims, a middle-aged man, was unresponsive and was immediately given CPR.
"There was two people tubing and the tube just flat-out hit the dock. There was a man and a woman on it and the man was the one that got injured and he hit his head. He hit perfectly on one of the columns," said Coley Krieg. "He was nonresponsive and the whole family was watching. It was terrible."
People at the scene said he was rushed to a hospital for treatment. There is no word on the man's condition and his name has not been released.
