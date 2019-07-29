MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two people were taken into custody after a police chase in Mobile County.
Mobile Police said they started chasing a stolen car around 2 p.m. Monday at Highway 90 and Knollwood Drive.
The vehicle led officers west on Highway 90 into Theodore before the driver made a U-turn and headed back to the Tillman's Corner area.
The car went crossed through a neighborhood and ended up on Carol Plantation Road where the driver headed north reaching 85 mph. The car then turned to Three Notch Road and headed west.
The driver pulled into a parking lot at a gas station near Hillcrest Road and the vehicle got stuck on a curb. The driver bailed out of the car and started running. Officers quickly took the person into custody. Two other people in the car were also held by police.
No other details have been released by Mobile Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.