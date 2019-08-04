MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Mobile police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting.
According to MPD officials officers responded to a report of two people shot at the Watering Hole on Old Shell Road at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived they found two male victims suffering from gun shot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One of the victims has been listed in critical condition. The other victim is listed in stable condition.
Mobile police say that as they investigated this incident a 23 year old male suspect turned himself in. Police identify the suspect as Paul Baldwin. MPD is continuing to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.