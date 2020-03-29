WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers said there were two deadly crashes on Highway 43 in Washington County on Saturday, March 28.
The first happened around 5 a.m. on Highway 43 in Wagarville near mile marker 47. Investigators said a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis was driving south when it left the road and hit a tree. The car caught fire and the driver was killed. Troopers have not identified the victim.
The second crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Highway 43 near mile marker 49. Troopers said 60-year-old Timothy Smith of Chatom was driving north when his vehicle left the road and hit a power pole and several trees. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details about the wrecks have been released.
