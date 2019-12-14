BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) Baldwin County Deputies respond to a shooting in the 23000 block of Sims Road near Little River Saturday morning.
According to BCSO two people were shot after an argument. Officials say one of the victims was sent to the hospital. The other victim is still at the scene of the incident.
Officials say there is no public safety threat.
