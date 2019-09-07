MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Another shooting in less than a month at Knollwood Apartments in Mobile.
Just weeks ago a Birmingham woman was charged in the murder of 23-year-old Taheed King.
King was found shot to death at the Knollwood complex on August 17th.
The shooting Saturday morning mark’s the second.
This time a man's body was found inside his car.
Police have identified him as 26-year-old Johnathan Einhellig.
The suspect, 19-year-old Lyndon Hunter, turned himself in to police.
Hunter was arrested for murder and possessing an altered firearm.
Police have not yet given a motive for the shooting.
