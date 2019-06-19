MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two of the suspects charged with firing shots during the Trinity Gardens Mardi Gras Parade in 2017 agreed to plea deals on Wednesday, June 19.
Hassan Jones and Demetris Hunter pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
Three bystanders were hit on February 17, 2018, when gunfire erupted following the parade. The victims suffered minor injuries in the shooting. Bullets fired also hit a house and two vehicles. Investigators believe the violence was related to an ongoing dispute where the suspects were involved in a fight at 2017's Blount and Vigor football game.
The third suspect in the case, Isaiah Kelly, is awaiting trial.
