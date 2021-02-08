ESCAMBIA CO., Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested two teens they say burglarized Pensacola State College.

According to authorities, on Sunday, February 7, deputies were called to an active burglary in progress at the campus.

They say once on the scene one deputy heard glass breaking inside while another witnessed a suspect throwing a fire extinguisher through a glass window.

Deputies arrested and charged 16-year-old Hezekiah Bell (photo not available) and 18-year-old Joshua McCall for burglary and criminal mischief.