MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- In less than two minutes two daring thieves targeting guns at Cory's Pawn store on Airport Boulevard took all they could early last Friday morning.
Fox 10’s Marella Porter tallied the thieves snatching at least 22 guns.
Surveillance video provided by MPD shows the duo breaking in through a side window around 1:22 a.m. walking right up to a glass gun cabinet, smashing it with hammers and stuffing as many guns as they could into what looks like a large backpack and squeezing at least one shotgun under an arm… out of there by 1:23 a.m.
Kevin Moffett works across the street at T’s Resale Store and says hours after the burglary he saw about a half dozen cruisers outside the pawn shop around 7:00 a-m.
"It's very scary, especially in a neighborhood like this where you have a lot of young couples with young kids," said Moffett.
Moffett says in the five months they've had their store in the neighborhood they haven't had any problems and doesn't think any less of the area, but even then…
"We have security cameras. We do what we can to protect ourselves but it's always in the back of your mind."
Police say the suspects are two men.
One was wearing a light colored hoodie and dark pants and the other has facial hair and was wearing a light hoodie and light pants.
Anyone with information on this burglary should call Mobile police.
