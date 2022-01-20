ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) – A Flomaton died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash that injured four others in Escambia County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers with ALEA said Calvin L. Johnson, 68, was fatally injured when the 2004 Honda SUV he was driving collided with a 2003 Toyota pickup driven by Brian T. Grant, 46, of Atmore. Grant and three juvenile passengers were injured and transported to two area hospitals. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 31 at the 51-mile marker, about five miles west of Flomaton.

Nothing further is information is available.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.