Atmore, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash occurred on U. S. 31 near the 36 mile marker, approximately three miles west of Atmore, in Escambia County on Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m calming the life of a 10-year-old.

The 10-year-old youth was a passenger in the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Wandra T. Gibson, 40, of Atmore which was attempting to pass a 1986 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Jonathan T. Jeter, 50, also of Atmore. As the Equinox went to pass the Freightliner the vehicles collided, causing the Equinox to overturn and land in roadway.

The 10-year-old was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene. Gibson and another 9-year-old were injured and transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.