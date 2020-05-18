Three people died from injuries they received in a Sunday night crash near Monroeville.
State Troopers said the women were in a 2019 Kia Rio that collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe on Highway 21 around 11:30 p.m.
The driver of the Kia, 26-year-old Keshia Stallworth, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said she was not using a seatbelt.
Two passengers in the Kia were taken to University Hospital in Mobile for treatment. Jazzmon Anderson, 28, and Jessica Talbert, 23, both died Monday.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 53-year-old Mary Lett, was also taken to University Hospital. Investigators did not release details about her injuries.
