MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Just days after The Justice Department filed suit against the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, alleging that a number of female corrections officers were subjected to a “sexually hostile” work environment, two women--one former, another current employee-- spoke to FOX10’s Marella Porter about their experience working at Mobile County Metro Jail.

“It was nasty, very nasty.”

“It’s like fighting a losing battle.”

Both women echoing claims made in the lawsuit which names 12 women who filed charges of sex discrimination against the sheriff’s office, alleging that MCSO failed to take “reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment” by inmates.

In the lawsuit victims claimed to have reported instances of sexual harassment up to "hundreds" of times.

“That’s something that nobody, no female or male have to deal with.. no one.”

While neither woman is part of the lawsuit, they say they’ve worked alongside the women named and have had similar vile experiences working as correctional officers at Metro Jail.

“It bothers with your mental state.”

From verbal harassment to more physical.

“They come to the glass, they bold about it. You're looking to see is everything ok, you’re not looking to see a man sitting there groping himself.”

Both women say inmates exposing themselves and masturbating is unavoidable, happening multiple times in a single work day.

“They would literally switch beds so the other inmate could see you so that he can do what he needs to do, they would walk to the front of the cell so that they could see you and do what they need to do.”

“And it's like you're actually getting raped from a distance and the saddest part about it is you have to face this person everyday.”

Despite reports made to upper management, they claim efforts made to reprimand inmates, including having them wear pink, tinting windows and putting them under “lock down” weren’t enough to deter them.

The women say some of their experiences were “brushed off” by supervisors.

“You have to do your job, but they’re making it harder by what they do. Who's to say that they won't go to the next level?”

Attempts to file charges, one woman says, were never acted upon by supervisors.

“I feel like if the charges are brought against the inmates for what they’re doing it would stop a lot of it.”

The lawsuit seeks to award damages to the victims and implement effective policies within the jail to stop the alleged sexual harassment.

FOX10’s Lee Peck did seek comment from MCSO on Wednesday regarding the lawsuit, but was told it had not yet been discussed with attorneys.

On Sunday, MCSO said Sheriff Sam Cochran would be releasing a statement “soon.”

If you'd like to read the lawsuit click here.