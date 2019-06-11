MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police responded to the scenes of two different shootings and investigators believe the cases may be connected.
Officers were first called to a home on Second Avenue in Trinity Gardens around 9 p.m. Police said the found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
About five minutes later, another shooting victim was found about a mile away on Stanton Road near Holloway Elementary School.
Both victims were taken to University Hospital. Details about their conditions are not currently available as police have not released any additional information.
