Two wounded in shooting outside of bar near USA campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said two people were wounded when shots were fired at a bar near the University of South Alabama campus.
Officers were called to the West End Watering Hole on Old Shell Road around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday. When police arrived at the scene they found two men in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment. One is listed in critical condition and the other is in stable condition. Their names have not been released.
According to MPD, the gunman in the case turned himself in to officers. He's identified as 23-year-old Paul Baldwin of Semmes. Baldwin was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on two charges of first-degree assault.
