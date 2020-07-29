ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WALA) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a two-year-old child drowned in a pond Wednesday morning.
Investigators said the child wandered out of a home on Ann Road in Escatawpa and fell into the pond on the property.
The sheriff's office said foul play is not suspected and no charges are filed.
