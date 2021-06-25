Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Today, a long awaited report from the United States Intelligence community was released, and it involves a series of mysterious flying objects.

For the past decade, these objects were seen flying over restricted military airspace, and it has many suspecting there could be life outside earth.

"Yeah, I most definitely believe in UFO's," said Trey Graf. "I think it's a bit naïve to think there's no other advanced forms of life in this expansive universe."

This is one of the first times the United States has publicly acknowledged UFO's.

The report documented that they can neither confirm nor deny these sightings promise life beyond earth. The mysterious flying objects could also be an advance from Russia or China, though that still stands unlikely.

The U.S. government said it cannot explain 143 of the 144 sightings. The confirmed sighting was a deflated balloon.

Most people seem to agree there is at least some sort of life in the galaxy.

"I believe they do exist," said Travis Hunt. "We have millions of galaxies out there, so there has to be other life forms. We can't be the only ones here."