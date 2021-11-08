UDPATE: ALEA reports U.S. 84 in Clarke County has reopened to traffic in both directions.

---

EARLIER STORY:

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- At approximately 9:56 a.m. today, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was notified of a two vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer with both lanes of U.S. 84 at the 56 mile marker being blocked.

The eastbound and westbound lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time, ALEA advised.