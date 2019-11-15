U.S. Army Golden Knights honor fallen Fire Chief and Army Veteran

A first responder killed last week on the scene of a fatal accident near the Alabama/Florida line was honored this morning in Pensacola.
The U.S. Army Golden Knights held a demonstration for veteran and fallen Beulah Fire Chief Dwain Bradshaw at Escambia High School as his fire department, local students, loved ones, and many others looked on.
“Chief Bradshaw was an outstanding individual, a great benefit to the organization, not only as a chief fire officer but also as an instructor to many of our members, and his loss has taken a great toll on the organization. He’s going to be greatly missed,” said Interim Fire Chief Paul Williams.
The outpouring of support not only from the local community, but fellow army veterans and fire fighters across the nation have left Bradshaw’s friends, family, and team at a loss for words.
“Its been very overwhelming, in a good way, there’s been a large outpouring of support, not only from the local community, but letters and phone calls from fire departments and citizens from all over the U.S.,” said Chief Williams.
While some are left in awe of the Golden Knight’s performance, most, more impressed by the hero they say sacrificed it all for his country, and community.
“With Chief Bradshaw’s team being here, that’s tremendous that we get to engage with them,” said Staff Sgt. Houston Creech, with the U.S. Army Golden Knights.
