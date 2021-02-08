MOBILE, Alabama—A Guatemalan man was arrested by Border Patrol agents on Thursday for smuggling 10.47 pounds of cocaine, worth approximately $335,134.47, on I-10 near Mobile.
The arrest took place after the agents, with assistance from Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies, conducted a vehicle stop. The driver was traveling eastbound in a 2020 Dodge Caravan.
During the vehicle stop, agents noticed nervous behaviors and several inconsistencies in the driver’s story. The on-scene Border Patrol K9 alerted to potential hidden contraband. Further investigation by the Sheriff’s Deputy yielded the discovery of four bricks of cocaine concealed in a spare tire.
The alleged smuggler is a 44-year-old Guatemalan national in the United States on a visitor visa. The driver, cocaine, and minivan were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.