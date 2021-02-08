MOBILE, Alabama—A Guatemalan man was arrested by Border Patrol agents on Thursday for smuggling 10.47 pounds of cocaine, worth approximately $335,134.47, on I-10 near Mobile.

The arrest took place after the agents, with assistance from Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies, conducted a vehicle stop. The driver was traveling eastbound in a 2020 Dodge Caravan.

During the vehicle stop, agents noticed nervous behaviors and several inconsistencies in the driver’s story. The on-scene Border Patrol K9 alerted to potential hidden contraband. Further investigation by the Sheriff’s Deputy yielded the discovery of four bricks of cocaine concealed in a spare tire.

The alleged smuggler is a 44-year-old Guatemalan national in the United States on a visitor visa. The driver, cocaine, and minivan were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans.