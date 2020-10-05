MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Oct. 5, 2020) – The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) – in partnership with Alabama Counts! – announced today that the U.S. Census Bureau has informed the state that it plans to officially end the 2020 Census nationwide on Oct. 31.
During the extension, the Census Bureau’s field workers, including door-to-door census takers, will continue their work to follow up with households that haven't yet responded.
“The Census Bureau informed Alabama that it has made the decision to ultimately extend the census to October 31,” ADECA director and Alabama Counts! chairman Kenneth Boswell said. “This gives the state of Alabama an extended time to complete their census and make Alabama count.”
All Alabamians who have not already participated in the 2020 census can do so by self-responding online at www.my2020census.gov, by phone toll-free 844-330-2020, by returning the mailed paper form or by giving household’s information to a socially distanced door-to-door census taker. Any information given in the 2020 Census is protected by strict federal law.
State leaders are hoping to see the overall participation rate among Alabama households continue to rise with the extended time.
“This extra time will make a difference as Alabama households have more time to be counted” added Boswell. “It takes a matter of minutes to determine the future of our state, let’s use this time to cement our tally and influence all that depends on this final count.”
ADECA and Alabama Counts will continue to stay in contact with the U.S. Census Bureau and will provide any further updates as they are received.
For more information on the 2020 Census in Alabama, please visit https://alabama2020census.com
