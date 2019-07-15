MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Camp SMILE is a one-of-a-kind summer camp, and it’s kicking off Teen Week. The camp is designed for children and adults with special needs and focuses on all things summer camp.
It’s one of the many programs at UCP of Mobile aimed at people with special needs and their families.
For more information on Camp SMILE and UCP of Mobile’s other programs, go to www.ucpmobile.org.
