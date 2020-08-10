FOX10 News has confirmed UMS-Wright varsity and junior varsity football players are self-quarantining. It's not clear if anyone associated with the program has tested positive for C-19, when the quarantine started, or when it will it be lifted. FOX10 News has reached out to UMS-Wright for more information, but have yet to hear back from them.
As FOX10 News reported last week, St Luke's Episcopal School confirmed to us they had placed their football team on a 14 day self-quarantine out of a " ..concern for C-19". St Luke's is set to return to practice this coming Monday, the 14th.
Stay with FOX10 News-on air, and on-line, for updates to these stories.
