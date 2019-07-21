MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--Christ United Methodist Church’s unique service allows families who have not been able to attend church for years, to share that experience again.
“It was very important for us as a family to attend church together, but since he has been born basically, we’ve not been able to attend church as a family.”
Leslie Franklin says the traditional church environment was too overwhelming for her son.
“You know, you don’t want to disrupt a normal church service with your child who might have an outburst or something like that.”
Members of the church saw a need to create a service offering a comfortable setting for children and adults with all forms of special needs.
“Tried to think of all the things that we would need to set up, whether it was noise cancellation, the environment conducive to children with special needs and adults with special needs as well and their families,” said volunteer and special education instructor, Peggy Windham.
“They can talk out loud if they need to in the service or even yell if they need to and not feel judged by people in the church so it’s just a nice open warm environment for them,” said volunteer, Glenn Redd.
Peggy Windham, a special needs educator, says the service is structured much like a special education classroom, offering noise canceling headsets, fidgets, stress balls, softer interactive music, dimmer lighting, a sign language interpreter and a shorter service.
“I enjoy the service because I like to join and be happy.”
Members invite families of all abilities and denominations to go and see what the monthly service is all about.
