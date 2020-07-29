MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Be a part of changing lives and saving lives in Southwest Alabama when you shop, dine in, carry out, or treat yourself at one of the participating merchants on United Way Day, Saturday, August 1, 2020.
United Way Day is a one-day fundraiser and awareness campaign for the United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) led by the retail and service industries. Vendors can feature their businesses while raising awareness and funds for the United Way and its 46 partner agencies. Vendor donations are based on a predetermined offer designed by the vendor in agreement with the UWSWA.
This is the third year for United Way Day. The event began as a Shoe Station fundraiser and promotion in 2018. In 2019, Shoe Station raised $9,526 by donating $1 for every pair of shoes sold and allowing customers to make additional donations at checkout. This year, UWSWA has expanded United Way Day to include 25 vendors in Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties. In addition, United Way of Baldwin County and United Way of South Mississippi have planned United Way Days of their own.
On August 1, 2020, people are invited to shop, dine in, carry out, and treat themselves at participating local merchants, many of whom have been adversely affected by Covid-19. Donations from United Way Day will help fund 11 of UWSWA’s internal programs and grants to the 46 UWSWA partner agencies that comprise the Community Safety-net.
UWSWA staff or partner agency representatives will be on site at many of the vendors to provide information about the services available to the community and the importance of the Community Safety-net to Southwest Alabama.
