United Airlines announced today that starting on May 27 it is kicking off summer vacation season with the addition of 26 new nonstop flights, including point-to-point service from Pensacola International Airport to four popular cities in America's Heartland.

Those four destinations are Cleveland, Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

United will also resume more than 20 domestic routes and fly more than 100% of its pre-pandemic schedule to Latin America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Customers on these flights will experience United’s new and spacious CRJ-550 – the world’s first 50-seater aircraft with two cabins. The CRJ-550 is equipped with 10 first class seats, 20 Economy Plus seats, 20 standard Economy seats, wi-fi, more legroom and enough overhead bin space for every customer to bring a roller bag onboard.