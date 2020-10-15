BILOXI, MS. (WALA)- The city of Biloxi announced a $1.2B hotel and casino resort with an emphasis on music.
The Universal Broadwater Hotel and Casino Resort would sit on 266 acres off of Highway 90.
Biloxi Mayor Fofo Gillich said, “How do I feel? You know me. Enthusiastic and excited, they are understatements as we see UMUSIC Broadwater become a reality.”
It’s the first of its kind. Universal Music Group is getting into the hospitality business. They set their sights on Orlando, Atlanta and Biloxi.
The plan is to build a sleek, glass hotel with a massive video board that boaters will be able to clearly see as they come into the marina from the Mississippi Sound.
So why Biloxi you may ask? Robert Lavia, Chairman and CEO of the investment group working to bring it in, said it’s because of the coast’s rich history in music.
“Mississippi, is known as the birthplace of America’s music. After all, it’s credited for producing the king of rock n roll, the father of country music, the king of the blues. these trailblazers along with hundreds of others have impacted and influenced the music industry like no other in modern history,” Lavia said.
And different from Biloxi’s other dozen casinos, Umusic Broadwater Hotel and Casino resort would make the biggest emphasis on music, instead of gaming.
Lavia said, “Our intention is to create a world class facility to bring some of the greatest talent both regionally and internationally, and act as a platform for local talent to kick off their careers.”
The indoor theatre would have 12,000 seats, more than a thousand hotel rooms and create some 2500 jobs.
The $1.2 Billion dollar price tag is hefty, but it’s one local and state leaders are behind because of the potential gain.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said, “More than 1.15 billion dollars in capital investment. That’s the kind of bold projects that we need in our great state and on the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast and it’s what’s going to help us as we strive to boost incomes and to boost opportunity for everyone in this region.”
Construction is set to begin next year and wrap up in 2023.
