TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of Alabama removed plaques honoring Confederate soldiers and will review campus building named after people connected to the Confederacy.
University President Dr. Stuart Bell and the Board of Trustees authorized the removal on Monday, June 8.
UA said three plaques commemorating Alabama students who served in the Confederate Army and members of the student cadet corps were removed from the Gorgas Library. Bell said the plaques will eventually be placed somewhere in an appropriate historical setting.
The Board of Trustees appointed a group to review the names of buildings on all UA campuses. That group will study the names and report any recommended changes to the board, which will then make the final decision on any of the recommendations.
