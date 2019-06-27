University of Mobile names Darnell Archey as Head Men's Basketball Coach. 

The University of Mobile has named Darnell Archey as head men’s basketball coach, according to an announcement today from Athletic Director Mike Jacobs.
“Coach Archey has a strong record of recruiting and mentoring student-athletes who excel both on the court and in the classroom. He brings a passion for developing young men of character and building a winning program,” Jacobs said.
Archey said he is excited about the opportunity to work at a Christian university that integrates faith and learning in a city he and his family call “home.”
“I am extremely enthusiastic to be part of the University of Mobile and lead the men’s basketball program to new heights academically and athletically,” Archey said.
Archey returns to the Mobile area where he previously served as assistant men’s basketball coach at the University of South Alabama from 2013-2018. Since April 2018, he has been assistant men’s basketball coach at University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas, where the program is ranked the No. 1 free-throw shooting team in the country.
During his 15-year coaching career, Archey has been part of two NCAA Final Fours as director of basketball operations from 2009-2013 at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he worked for current Boston Celtics Head Coach Brad Stevens. His coaching experience includes back-to-back NCAA National Championship games and Final Fours in 2010 and 2011. He has coached four NBA players: Gordon Hayward, Shelvin Mack, Josh McRoberts and Kevin “Yogi” Ferrell, two McDonald’s All-Americans and three Academic All-Americans.
He has 10 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level and five at the high school level. His playing experience includes the Harlem Globetrotters in winter 2004 and Australian Select in 2003. He was a member of the Butler University men’s basketball team from 1999-2003, where he was the NCAA Men’s three-point champion in 2003 and the NCAA record holder for consecutive free throws made, with 85.
He was director of basketball operations from 2009-2013 at Butler University. He served as varsity boy’s head basketball coach at Park Tudor School, Columbus North High School and was varsity assistant/junior varsity boy’s basketball coach at Carmel High School.
He holds a bachelor of science in marketing and business from Butler University and a bachelor of arts in physical education from Indiana Wesleyan in Indianapolis, Indiana.
For more information about the University of Mobile athletic program, visit the website at umobile.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.