MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Nearly three weeks into completely online learning, faculty and staff at the University of Mobile are overwhelmed by positive feedback from students.
In a recent survey dozens of students wrote 23 pages worth of shout-outs to their professors.
A lot of the messages were simple things that have meant so much to the students in a really strange time.
“It's really sad to go into your freshman year thinking you have the whole year to like build up these friendships and be with your professors in classes and then it’s cut short,” said Savannah Brannen.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made their experience anything but traditional.
“Getting used to having freedom and stuff was cool and then all of a sudden moving back home and being quarantined and then it’s like, oh you can’t go anywhere. It’s crazy,” Cassidy Sowell.
Online learning is a new concept for many students and even teachers, but nearly three weeks in, their professors have managed to make it a smooth transition.
“Moving to online has been very easy and simple thanks to them and they’re understanding of this whole crazy situation.”
Simple gestures in a difficult time haven’t gone unnoticed.
One of the shout-outs was written by Cassidy Sowell, who wrote about her music theory Professor saying: “She prays for us every time we meet for class. It really means a lot that she will stop in the middle of a sentence and say, ‘hey guys, let’s pray,'”
“Especially being a college student there’s a lot of stress that you go through that not a lot of people see in your personal life, with your classes and just everyday things that you struggle with and sometimes she would stop and pray and she would pray for exactly what I was needing and she didn't even know what i was going through,” said Sowell.
During a challenging time for everyone, University of Mobile president, Dr. Lonnie Burnett, says staff are airing on the side of compassion.
“You think all college kids have laptops but they don’t and they can’t go to a library because they’re closed so we have to get the faculty just to make sure you understand these kids are facing some strange situations,” said Dr. Burnett.
Dr. Burnett says he’s amazed at how well students have adapted.
Some are even considering online classes in the future.
